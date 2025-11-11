Labour ministry launches Digital Labour Chowk, links it with VBRY

To address the dignity and safety of workers, the labour ministry on Tuesday launched the Digital Labour Chowk mobile application — a multilingual platform designed to connect workers with employers digitally for transparent and efficient job matching. The initiative aims to reduce dependence on middlemen and unsafe roadside gatherings.

What is the Digital Labour Chowk and how will it help workers?

The mobile application was launched by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the two-day labour ministers’ conference that began on November 11 in the national capital.

“The model of Labour Chowk Facilitation Centres (LCFCs) was presented, which will convert unsafe roadside gathering points into structured hubs offering shelter, drinking water, sanitation, and direct access to welfare services like registration and health camps,” the labour ministry said in a statement.

What other initiatives were introduced at the event? To strengthen the financial backbone of welfare delivery, the ministry also unveiled the Online BOCW Cess Collection Portal — a unified digital system for automatic cess calculation, online payment, and real-time monitoring. The platform ensures that plan approvals are linked to cess verification and accelerates the flow of funds to State Welfare Boards for worker benefits. How does VBRY fit into the government’s employment vision? Mandaviya also urged states to align their employment programmes with the Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana (VBRY). “A presentation on the PMVBRY outlined its vision and structure, noting that the scheme is based on enrolment in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to incentivise additional employment in the formal sector and sustain it. Furthermore, the draft ‘Shram Shakti Niti’ was discussed as a comprehensive vision document to build an inclusive, fair, and resilient ecosystem for workers, accelerating India’s journey towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” the ministry said.