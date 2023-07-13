Home / Economy / News / India's outward FDI shrinks by half YoY in June 2023, shows RBI data

India's outward FDI shrinks by half YoY in June 2023, shows RBI data

The outward FDI expressed as total financial commitment has three components - equity, loan and guarantees issued.

Abhijit Lele Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 12:10 AM IST
India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) halved to just below the $ one billion mark in June 2023 from $ 1.93 billion in June 2022. Sequentially also FDI declined from $ 1.29 billion in May 2023.

The outward FDI expressed as total financial commitment has three components – equity, loan and guarantees issued. The commitments (outward FDI) stood at $ 2.44 billion in April 2023, according to Reserve Bank of India data.

The equity commitment was $ 477.11 million in June 2023, slightly higher than $ 406.29 million a year ago. However, it was much lower than $ 779.71 million in May 2023.

As for loans, the commitments declined sharply from $ 498.79 million in June 2022 to $ 221.65 million in June 2023. However, loan commitments were slightly higher over $ 204.48 million.

The guarantees nosedived from $ 1.02 billion in June 2022 to $ 275.15 million in June 2022. They were also down sequentially from $ 309.39 million in May 2022.

Topics :FDI equity inflowsFDI inflowsRBI

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 12:10 AM IST

