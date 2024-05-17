Home / Economy / News / India needs its own JP Morgans, Citibanks around the world: Niti Aayog CEO

India needs its own JP Morgans, Citibanks around the world: Niti Aayog CEO

Subrahmanyam calls for financial sector with the 'muscle' to serve firms in India and across the world

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO
Niti Aayog (Photo: Wikipedia)
Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India needs its “own JP Morgans and Citibanks” – giant banks of international standards, said B V R Subrahmanyam, chief executive officer of Niti Aayog on Friday, highlighting the need for reforms in financial services.

"We need much bigger banks, we need much more global players and we need a financial sector which has the muscle to service Indian firms not just in India but across the world," he said at the CII Annual Business Summit 2024 in New Delhi.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


"We need our own JP Morgans and we need our Citibanks around the world. And that requires a very, very forward-looking thinking. Our regulator will have to look at that."

Another reform that needs to be undertaken is to "throw open the doors and the boundaries" of India's external sector.

Subrahmanyam said that the reforms of 1991 and 1994, when India became a member of the World Trade Organization, unleashed India's industrial transformation.

As many as "90 per cent of the companies that exist today are here in their size because of what happened then," he said. "You actually grow because of competition, because of de-licensing etc. There is nothing much more that needs to be done in a big way."

Subrahmanyam acknowledged that some companies might "vanish" in an open economy but that is "the law of capitalism".

"Some will vanish but there will be many more will emerge. In totality, the pie is going to be much larger," he said.

The third sector that needs reforms, according to Subrahmanyam, is education and skilling. "The answers are very difficult. But till we tackle the difficult problems, the others won't happen."

India has done well in creating jobs but not enough in labour-intensive sectors, he said. There is a need for reforms in the application of rules and regulations.

"I think every industrial estate in India should become an enclave which then gets the benefit of far less regulation, far less control."

Also Read

IND vs ENG: England's highest successful run chase in Test histrory & India

Punjab to Rajasthan: Highest successful run-chase in IPL, T20 cricket

On NITI Aayog CEO's 'poverty at 5%' claim, Kharge rips into Modi govt

Economists divided over poverty decline claims by SBI, Niti Aayog

Top five highest successful run chases at Wankhede in Indian Premier League

India's consumption story is yet to annihilate caste discrimination

West prefers India over China, economic prospects robust: UN expert

UN revises India's 2024 economic growth projection upwards to nearly 7%

Lower crude oil prices likely to tilt imports towards Iraq and UAE

Container volume likely to grow 8% to 342 million tonnes in FY25: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :JP Morgan Chase & Co'sNITI Aayog CEONITI Aayog Vice ChairmanNiti AayogCitibankBanking Industry

First Published: May 17 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story