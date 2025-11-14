India negotiating trade pact with US, EU, other nations: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said India is negotiating free trade agreements at present with countries, including the US, European Union, New Zealand, Oman, Peru and Chile.

He also said that India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) would be happy to join hands with the state government to develop a world class convention centre - Andhra Mandapam - like Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The minister added that lowering trade barriers globally will help promote free flow of goods, services and capital.

India has already implemented free trade agreements with countries such as UAE, Australia and four nation European bloc EFTA.