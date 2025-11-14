Home / Economy / News / India negotiating trade pact with US, EU, other nations: Piyush Goyal

India negotiating trade pact with US, EU, other nations: Piyush Goyal

The minister added that lowering trade barriers globally will help promote free flow of goods, services and capital

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 11:27 AM IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said India is negotiating free trade agreements at present with countries, including the US, European Union, New Zealand, Oman, Peru and Chile.

He also said that India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) would be happy to join hands with the state government to develop a world class convention centre - Andhra Mandapam - like Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The minister added that lowering trade barriers globally will help promote free flow of goods, services and capital.

India has already implemented free trade agreements with countries such as UAE, Australia and four nation European bloc EFTA.

"We are currently negotiating with the EU, US, Oman, New Zealand, Chile and Peru and many more wanting us to start negotiations," he said here at CII Partnership Summit 2025.

To promote ease of doing business, he said the Centre has removed as many as 42,000 compliances and abolished 1,500 laws.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

New GST rates help cut Oct inflation by 85 bps to record low 0.25%: Experts

Topics :Piyush GoyalIndia trade policyIndia trade

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

