India-New Zealand FTA to open new doors for skilled professionals: Diaspora

Provisions related to the services sector in the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will open up significant opportunities for highly skilled Indian professionals in areas such as information technology, designers, engineering, manufacturing, education and healthcare, members of the Indian diaspora in Auckland said.

Negotiations for the FTA have been concluded and after completion of domestic approvals, it is expected to be implemented from next year.

The trade deal will give India tariff-free access to the island nation's markets, bring in $20 billion of investment over the next 15 years and will give India more temporary employment visas, easier access for pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Auckland-based computer engineer Rani Singh said the pact is a timely move, especially for the technology and services sector. "While trade agreements are often discussed in terms of goods, this one feels particularly relevant to professionals like me because of its focus on services, digital cooperation, and skills," Singh said. She added that India's global strength in IT, software development, and digital solutions, combined with New Zealand's growing tech ecosystem and demand for specialised talent, creates real scope for collaboration, innovation, and business growth between the two countries. Clearer pathways for collaboration, investment, and professional mobility can make it easier for tech companies, start-ups, and consultants to work across both markets, she added.

Sharing similar views, fashion designer Shalini Alok said that while India has an incredible legacy of textiles, craftsmanship and design, New Zealand places strong emphasis on ethical fashion, quality and sustainability. "This agreement could make it easier to source materials, collaborate with artisans, and bring Indian-inspired designs to the New Zealand market without the heavy cost and complexity that often holds small designers back," Alok said. "It opens doors for designers like me to tell cross-cultural stories through fashion blending Indian heritage with contemporary New Zealand aesthetics," she said adding if implemented well, the trade deal could support small labels, encourage fair trade practices, and create opportunities for collaboration, exhibitions, and boutique exports in both countries.