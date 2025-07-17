India's outward FDI surges to $5.03 bn in June, equity jumps threefold

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) in June grew to $5.03 billion on a year-on-year basis, up from $2.9 billion in the same month last year.

Sequentially, it nearly doubled from $2.7 billion in May, according to the data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, has three components. They are equity, loans, and guarantees.

The RBI data showed equity commitments rose more than three-fold to $2.04 billion in June as against $670.7 million in June last year and doubled from $987.1 million in May.