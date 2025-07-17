Home / Economy / News / India's outward FDI surges to $5.03 bn in June, equity jumps threefold

India's outward FDI surges to $5.03 bn in June, equity jumps threefold

Outward FDI from India rose 74% YoY in June to $5.03 bn, with equity and guarantees up sharply; Singapore leads as top destination in Q1 FY26

FDI
Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans and guarantees. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 6:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) in June grew to $5.03 billion on a year-on-year basis, up from $2.9 billion in the same month last year.
 
Sequentially, it nearly doubled from $2.7 billion in May, according to the data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, has three components. They are equity, loans, and guarantees.
 
The RBI data showed equity commitments rose more than three-fold to $2.04 billion in June as against $670.7 million in June last year and doubled from $987.1 million in May.
 
 
Loan commitments increased marginally to $585.55 million in June, up from $454.3 million in June last year. They were lower than the $1.02 billion in May.
 
Guarantees for overseas units moved up to $2.40 billion in June from $1.8 billion a year ago and $692.2 billion in May, the RBI data showed.
 
The RBI’s entity-specific data showed Aster DM Healthcare had committed $907.6 million as guarantees for Mauritius-based Affinity Holdings, and state-owned Indian Oil Corporation has committed guarantees worth $294.99 million for its Netherlands-based wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) Indoil Global BV.
 
Integris Health has committed equity worth $371.5 million for its WOS Everlife Holdings.
 
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has committed $329.2 million for NSE IFSC Ltd, GIFT City-based wholly owned subsidiary with a guarantee component of $300 million and equity component of $29.3 million.
 
Meanwhile, outbound FDI touched $6.64 billion in April-June this year with an equity component of $4.3 billion and a loan component of $2.34 billion.
 
Singapore, with $2.21 billion, emerged as the top destination for Indian FDI commitments, followed by Mauritius and the United States with $1 billion each.
 
FDI commitments for the United Arab Emirates stood at $450.5 million and Germany’s was $345.65 million in April-June, the RBI data showed.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Uttar Pradesh govt plans civic infrastructure outlay of ₹3.44 trillion

India, UK likely to sign free trade agreement next week after review

Trump hints at trade deal with India, says major announcements on the way

Lok Sabha select committee proposes 285 changes to Income Tax Bill, 2025

Donald Trump signals over 10% tariffs in India-US trade deal framework

Topics :Outward FDIRBIGIFT Cityeconomy

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story