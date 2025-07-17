India, UK likely to sign free trade agreement next week after review

India and the United Kingdom are expected to formally sign a long-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA) next week, aimed at strengthening economic and investment ties between the two countries, news agency PTI reported.

The legal review of the final text is currently in progress. "The process of legal scrubbing of the FTA text is going on. It is expected to be signed next week," PTI quoted an official as saying.

The agreement, once implemented, is expected to eliminate import taxes on Indian exports such as leather goods, clothing, footwear, toys, marine products, and gems and jewellery. On the other hand, it is expected to make British products like whisky, gin, cars, medical devices, cosmetics, chocolates, and soft drinks more affordable in the Indian market, in a bid to double trade between the two nations to $120 billion by 2030.

However, to safeguard local interests, India has excluded sensitive agricultural items — such as apples, cheese, and dairy products — from tariff concessions. After the signing, the FTA will need to be ratified by the British Parliament and approved by India’s Union Cabinet. The deal is expected to come into force around a year after its formal signing. A landmark moment in bilateral ties On May 6, India and the UK announced the conclusion of FTA negotiations, marking the end of over three years of complex discussions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the agreement as a “historic milestone” in India-UK relations.