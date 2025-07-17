Home / Economy / News / India, UK likely to sign free trade agreement next week after review

India, UK likely to sign free trade agreement next week after review

India and UK are expected to sign FTA next week; pact expected to cut tariffs, boost exports, and benefit sectors like textiles, whisky, while easing social security rules for Indian professionals

UK INDIA, INDIA UK TRADE, TRADE INDIA UK
The legal review of the final text is currently in progress
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India and the United Kingdom are expected to formally sign a long-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA) next week, aimed at strengthening economic and investment ties between the two countries, news agency PTI reported.
 
The legal review of the final text is currently in progress. "The process of legal scrubbing of the FTA text is going on. It is expected to be signed next week," PTI quoted an official as saying.
 
The agreement, once implemented, is expected to eliminate import taxes on Indian exports such as leather goods, clothing, footwear, toys, marine products, and gems and jewellery. On the other hand, it is expected to make British products like whisky, gin, cars, medical devices, cosmetics, chocolates, and soft drinks more affordable in the Indian market, in a bid to double trade between the two nations to $120 billion by 2030.
 
However, to safeguard local interests, India has excluded sensitive agricultural items — such as apples, cheese, and dairy products — from tariff concessions. After the signing, the FTA will need to be ratified by the British Parliament and approved by India’s Union Cabinet. The deal is expected to come into force around a year after its formal signing.
 

A landmark moment in bilateral ties

 
On May 6, India and the UK announced the conclusion of FTA negotiations, marking the end of over three years of complex discussions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the agreement as a “historic milestone” in India-UK relations.
 
“Delighted to speak with my friend PM Keir Starmer. In a historic milestone, India and the UK have successfully concluded an ambitious and mutually beneficial free trade agreement, along with a double contribution convention. These landmark agreements will further deepen our comprehensive strategic partnership and catalyse trade, investment, growth, job creation, and innovation in both our economies. I look forward to welcoming PM Starmer to India soon,” PM Modi posted on X.
 

Major gain for Indian professionals

 
Alongside the trade pact, the two nations had, in May, also concluded a social security agreement. Under this, Indian professionals working in the UK will be exempt from paying social security contributions for up to three years. This long-standing Indian demand is expected to benefit more than 60,000 IT sector employees and could lead to salary savings of nearly 20 per cent.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump hints at trade deal with India, says major announcements on the way

Lok Sabha select committee proposes 285 changes to Income Tax Bill, 2025

Donald Trump signals over 10% tariffs in India-US trade deal framework

Tiruppur's garment exports increase 12% in Q1 FY26 to ₹12,193 crore

35% bank account holders in India had inactive accounts in 2021: World Bank

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia UK relationIndia UKfree trade agreementFree trade pactBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story