Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Ex-CBDT chief Nitin Gupta appointed NFRA chairperson for 3-year term

Ex-CBDT chief Nitin Gupta appointed NFRA chairperson for 3-year term

Nitin Gupta succeeds Ravneet Kaur as NFRA chair; watchdog is auditing Gensol and assessing discrepancies in IndusInd Bank account balances

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta

Gupta will helm the Authority at a time when it is reviewing the books of Gensol Engineering in a matter related to allegations of fund diversion by its promoters.

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Nitin Gupta, a 1986-batch retired Indian Revenue Service officer, as the chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), an official order said.
 
Gupta, former chairperson of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), will take over the position from Ravneet Kaur, who was serving as the acting chairperson of the Authority.
 
He has been appointed to serve a term of three years or until he turns 65, whichever is earlier. A civil engineer by training, Gupta has also served as director general at the Competition Commission of India, New Delhi, for more than three years.
   
Ajay Bhushan Pandey, former chief executive officer of the Unique Identification Authority of India, was the last full-time chairperson of the NFRA.
 
The ACC has also appointed retired IRS officer Smita Jhingran, retired Indian Defence Estates Service officer P Daniels, and retired Indian Audit and Accounts Service officer Sushil Kumar Jaiswal as full-time members of the NFRA. 

Also Read

CBDT, STAFF

CBDT sets Cost Inflation Index at 376 for FY26 for capital gains

tax, CBDT

CBDT raises cost inflation index to 376 for FY26 to ease capital gains tax

Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: X@IncomeTaxIndia)

FM flags tax appeals backlog, tells CBDT to fast-track resolution

LTC, LTCG tax, LTCG, LTCG, tax impact, closed-end funds, LLP

CBDT acts against non-filers with foreign income, assets worth ₹29,000 cr

tax, vivaad se vishwas, direct tax laws, direct tax dispute resolution amnesty scheme, taxmen, CBDT, companies, I-T offiicial, raid

Increased I-T scrutiny: NGOs, HNIs, and past cases under the scanner

 
Constituted in October 2018, the NFRA is an independent watchdog for auditing and accounting standards.
 
Gupta will helm the Authority at a time when it is reviewing the books of Gensol Engineering in a matter related to allegations of fund diversion by its promoters. It is also in the process of assessing whether an investigation is required into discrepancies in the account balances of IndusInd Bank.
 
Last year, the NFRA had proposed the adoption of revised auditing standards aligned with global practices to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).
 
Following NFRA’s recommendations, the MCA must approve and notify the new standards. The NFRA has recommended the revised norms be made effective from 1 April 2026, subject to government approval.

More From This Section

India Inc put on a disappointing show during the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), with earnings posted by most companies falling short of Street expectations.

India Inc's profit boom has a name: It's called the Herfindahl Index

Samsung logo

South Korea wins appeal in legal dispute with Elliott over Samsung merger

PremiumThe author (second from right) with his fellow travellers

Indians opt for skill-based, learning-led holidays over leisure trips

Trade, container, Goods Train

India's goods exports may face pressure in fiscal 2026 amid tariffs: Crisil

Russian Oil

India should continue buying Russian oil; must reject US pressure: GTRI

Topics : CBDT Gensol group IndusInd Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayUGC Net 2025 June Result DateGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon