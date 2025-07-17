Uttar Pradesh govt plans civic infrastructure outlay of ₹3.44 trillion

The Uttar Pradesh government has proposed to spend ₹3.44 trillion to transform the civic infrastructure of the state, with a special focus on rural areas where it plans to spend 62 per cent of the total outlay, under its ‘Mission 2031’ programme.
The remaining ₹1.29 trillion pertain to 17 municipal corporations, which are the biggest urban local bodies in UP.
The state is looking to improve basic amenities such as roads, water supply, electricity and public infrastructure.
Of the rural local bodies, the UP government is looking to inject ₹1.75 trillion in the gram panchayats.
Similarly, the allocation for the UP block level development and district panchayats have been pegged at ₹17,000 crore and ₹23,000 crore respectively.
“The UP government is planning to upgrade the rural infrastructure and services landscape to leverage the potential of the state’s vast ecosystem of villages and rural markets,” a senior official said.
The ultimate aim is to catalyse the rural economy, so that it contributes to UP’s ambitious goal of becoming India’s first trillion dollar economy in the next few years.
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has envisioned villages to be self-reliant and prosperous by 2031.
In fact, the Yogi government has already submitted a proposal to India’s finance commission seeking ₹ 2.15 trillion for the rural local bodies.
This initiative involving an investment of ₹ 2.15 trillion in the rural ecosystem will not only improve the overall condition of the villages, but also generate local employment and raise the standard of living in villages.
The government has also extended long-term loans exceeding ₹1,000 crore to more than 50,000 small and marginal farmers in the last four years.
The initiative is for increasing agricultural productivity, boosting self-employment and capital formation.
“We are trying to usher in a new phase of green revolution in UP, focusing on making farming more profitable by ensuring access to long-term institutional credit,” the official noted.
This credit will help farmers to invest not just in cultivation, but also in agriculture-based self-employment ventures spanning dairy, animal husbandry and horticulture, while promoting rural economic activities.