India ready for peak power demand, but supply, transmission risks remain

How is renewable capacity strengthening India’s power supply?

In FY2026, as of January 31, 2026, India added a record 52.5 Gw of generation capacity from all sources, with over 39 Gw coming from renewable energy (RE). In fact, non-fossil sources now contribute over 50 per cent to the overall installed capacity of 520 Gw. Renewables, including solar, wind, small hydro, and biopower, contributed 16.64 per cent to the total electricity generated as of January 2026, according to data compiled by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and the National Power Portal. That share rises to 29.4 per cent after adding nuclear and large hydro. According to a recent study by Moody’s Corp affiliate ICRA ESG Ratings, India’s apparel plants — which use energy-hungry power looms that contribute significantly to India’s exports — now draw about 28 per cent of their electricity needs from renewables.