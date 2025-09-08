Home / Economy / News / India, Qatar may finalise terms of reference for trade deal in October

India, Qatar may finalise terms of reference for trade deal in October

India and Qatar are likely to finalise terms of reference for a bilateral trade agreement next month, a senior official said on Monday.

Trade talks
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 4:59 PM IST
Once the terms of reference of the proposed trade pact are finalised, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal may visit Qatar in October, the official said.

The official also informed that there is good progress on the proposed trade pact with the EU.

The EU team is currently here for the 13th round of India-EU FTA talks.

"It is possible that next month Qatar's terms of reference (for trade deal) may be finalised," the official said.

Minister Goyal last month had said that Qatar wants to negotiate a free trade agreement (FTA) with India.

In February, India and Qatar agreed to double bilateral trade to $28 billion over the next five years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

