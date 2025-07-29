Home / Economy / News / India buys record soyoil from China as prices fall below South America

India buys record soyoil from China as prices fall below South America

India has imported a record 150,000 tonnes of soyoil from China, driven by steep discounts and faster shipping, as Chinese crushers seek to clear excess stock amid slowing domestic demand

India, China, India China Trade, Trade
Indian buyers secured the soyoil shipments for delivery between September and December. | File Photo
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 9:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a rare move, Indian importers have purchased a record 150,000 metric tonnes of soyoil from China. This shift, according to a Reuters report, comes as Chinese soybean crushers are offering discounted rates due to an oversupply, making Chinese soyoil more attractive than the usual suppliers from South America.
 
China, the world’s largest soybean importer, saw its soybean imports hit a record high in May. This led to increased processing activity and growing inventories of soymeal and soyoil.
 
“Chinese soybean crushers are struggling with excessive soymeal and soyoil. To reduce inventories, they are shipping oil to India,” a New Delhi-based dealer working with a global trading company was quoted as saying.
 
By exporting to India, Chinese crushers aim to cut back their swelling stockpiles as local demand slows.

Competitive pricing drives shift

Indian buyers secured the soyoil shipments for delivery between September and December. According to the Reuters report, the Chinese sellers offered the oil at a discount of $15 to $20 per tonne compared to South American suppliers. 
 
Chinese suppliers quoted crude soyoil at around $1,140 per tonne, including cost, insurance, and freight (CIF), for shipments in the final quarter of the year. This compares with $1,160 from South America, another dealer said.

Faster shipping, lower freight

Apart from lower prices, quicker delivery times are another reason for India's interest in Chinese soyoil. Shipments from South America typically take over six weeks, while Chinese shipments reach India in two to three weeks.
 
India relies on imports to meet nearly two-thirds of its vegetable oil demand. These imports are mainly handled by private firms and include palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, sunflower oil and soyoil from Russia and Ukraine, as well as Argentina and Brazil.
 
Traditionally, India has sourced most of its soyoil from Argentina and Brazil. However, the current price advantage has prompted Indian buyers to look to China.
 
"In India and elsewhere, soyoil is trading at a premium over palm oil, but in China, soyoil is trading at a discount due to the supply glut," said a dealer based in Kuala Lumpur.

Potential for more imports

Given the size of India’s edible oil consumption, the country may purchase even more soyoil from China if prices remain attractive.
 
"India's annual cooking oil requirement is huge, and it could buy even more from China if offered at competitive prices," said Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of the Sunvin Group, a vegetable oil brokerage based in Mumbai.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Urban projects expand, but private investment continues to remain elusive

India's top 18 states' revenues to edge up 7-9% in FY26, says CRISIL

IMF raises India's GDP growth projection by 20 bps to 6.4% for FY26

India's trade talks with the US face new test as EU deal shows major gaps

India's household consumption set to pick up in 2-3 quarters: Report

Topics :India importsChina exportsvegetable oil importVegetable oil

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story