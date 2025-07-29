India buys record soyoil from China as prices fall below South America

In a rare move, Indian importers have purchased a record 150,000 metric tonnes of soyoil from China. This shift, according to a Reuters report, comes as Chinese soybean crushers are offering discounted rates due to an oversupply, making Chinese soyoil more attractive than the usual suppliers from South America. China, the world’s largest soybean importer, saw its soybean imports hit a record high in May. This led to increased processing activity and growing inventories of soymeal and soyoil. “Chinese soybean crushers are struggling with excessive soymeal and soyoil. To reduce inventories, they are shipping oil to India,” a New Delhi-based dealer working with a global trading company was quoted as saying.

By exporting to India, Chinese crushers aim to cut back their swelling stockpiles as local demand slows. Competitive pricing drives shift ALSO READ: Govt imports nearly 1 million tonnes of DAP in Apr-Jun, shows Govt data Indian buyers secured the soyoil shipments for delivery between September and December. According to the Reuters report, the Chinese sellers offered the oil at a discount of $15 to $20 per tonne compared to South American suppliers. Chinese suppliers quoted crude soyoil at around $1,140 per tonne, including cost, insurance, and freight (CIF), for shipments in the final quarter of the year. This compares with $1,160 from South America, another dealer said.

Faster shipping, lower freight Apart from lower prices, quicker delivery times are another reason for India's interest in Chinese soyoil. Shipments from South America typically take over six weeks, while Chinese shipments reach India in two to three weeks. India relies on imports to meet nearly two-thirds of its vegetable oil demand. These imports are mainly handled by private firms and include palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, sunflower oil and soyoil from Russia and Ukraine, as well as Argentina and Brazil. Traditionally, India has sourced most of its soyoil from Argentina and Brazil. However, the current price advantage has prompted Indian buyers to look to China.