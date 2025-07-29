IMF raises India's GDP growth projection by 20 bps to 6.4% for FY26

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised upwards its outlook for India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the current financial year by 20 basis points (bps) to 6.4 per cent, citing a more benign external environment than assumed in its earlier forecast in April.

In its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, released on Tuesday, the multilateral lending agency also revised upwards its growth forecast for FY27 by 10 bps to 6.4 per cent.

“In India, growth is projected to be 6.4 per cent in FY2026 and FY2027, with both numbers revised slightly upward, reflecting a more benign external environment than assumed in the April reference forecast,” the IMF noted.

Additionally, global growth is projected to be 20 bps higher at 3 per cent for 2025, and by 10 bps at 3.1 per cent for 2026, compared to the IMF’s April forecast. “This reflects stronger-than-expected front-loading in anticipation of higher tariffs, lower average effective US tariff rates than announced in April, an improvement in financial conditions, including due to a weaker US dollar and fiscal expansion in some major jurisdictions,” the IMF noted. ALSO READ: Ind-Ra cuts India's FY26 GDP growth forecast to 6.3% on weak outlook Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, Chief Economist at the IMF, said that the modest decline in trade tensions, however fragile, has contributed to the resilience of the global economy so far, along with a few other developments.

“First, concerns about future tariffs led to a strong surge in exports to the US in the first quarter of the year. This front-loading helped support activity in Europe and Asia. Second, financial conditions improved, and monetary conditions eased as global inflation continues to recede. Third, the dollar has depreciated by roughly 8 per cent since January,” he added. In emerging markets and developing economies, the IMF projected growth to be 4.1 per cent in 2025 and 4 per cent in 2026. Relative to the forecast in April, growth in 2025 for China is revised upwards by 80 bps to 4.8 per cent.

“This revision reflects stronger-than-expected activity in the first half of 2025 and the significant reduction in US–China tariffs. The GDP outturn in the first quarter of 2025 alone implies a mechanical upgrade to the growth rate for the year of 0.6 percentage points. A recovery in inventory accumulation is expected to partly offset payback from front-loading in the second half of 2025. Growth in 2026 is also revised upwards by 0.2 percentage points to 4.2 per cent, again reflecting the lower effective tariff rates,” the IMF noted. On the inflation front, the outlook noted that global headline inflation is expected to fall to 4.2 per cent in 2025 and 3.6 per cent in 2026, a path similar to the one projected in April.