Govt imports nearly 1 million tonnes of DAP in Apr-Jun, shows Govt data

As per the data, India imported 289,000 tonnes of DAP in April, 236,000 tonnes in May and 449,000 tonnes in June

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India has imported 974,000 tonnes of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) during the April-June quarter to meet domestic demand, the government said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel shared the data of DAP imports for the current year, as reported by the companies.

As per the data, India imported 289,000 tonnes of DAP in April, 236,000 tonnes in May and 449,000 tonnes in June.  Imports of DAP, a key fertiliser, stood at 456,900 tonnes in 2024-25 fiscal, 556,700 tonnes in 2023-24, 658,300 tonnes in 2022-23, 546,200 tonnes in 2021-22, and 488,200 tonnes during 2020-21.

 

"The government is ensuring adequate availability of fertilizers to meet the Kharif 2025 requirement...The requirement for chemical fertilizers during the 2025 Kharif season (is) marginally higher than that of the previous year, owing to expanded sowing coverage and favourable monsoon conditions," Patel said.

From April 2010, the Centre has implemented Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) policy for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers.

Under this, a fixed amount of subsidy, decided on an annual/bi-annual basis, is provided on notified P&K fertilisers depending on their nutrient content. The P&K fertilisers are covered under Open General License (OGL), and companies are free to import these fertilisers as per their business dynamics.

"The gap between demand (requirement) and production of fertilizers is met through imports. Further, to minimize the impact of supply chain disruptions due to geopolitical factors, the fertilizer companies have entered in long term arrangements with DAP-producing nations to ensure continuous supplies," Patel said.

Imports of urea stood at 564,700 tonnes in 2024-25, 704,200 tonnes in 2023-24, 758,000 tonnes during 2022-23, 913,600 tonnes in 2021-22, and 982,800 tonnes in 2020-2.

Topics : Fertilizers agriculture economy India imports

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

