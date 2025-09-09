Peter Navarro lashes out at India after another online fact-check on X

Peter Navarro, Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing for US President Donald Trump, on Monday yet again attacked India after being continuously fact-checked for his false claims on X.

Instead of facing facts about Indian oil purchases from Russia, he alleged Indians of twisting the results of a poll he had posted on X.

He wrote on X, "India has largest population in the world & all it can do is manage few hundred thousand X propagandists to jerk around a poll? Too funny. America: look at how foreign interests use our social media to advance their agenda."

Navarro's reaction came to his previously challenged X's content moderation policies on which he had launched a poll to gauge user opinions, escalating his feud with the social media platform after being corrected on his earlier post.

"Indian special interests trying to interfere with domestic dialogue with lies about India buying Russian oil. Should X present this crap as comments from "diverse viewpoints"?, he wrote on X. To the poll, at the time of writing, out of the 56,175 votes, 75 per cent agreed to Yes, 17 per cent agreed to No, while 7 per cent agreed to 'Hello no. It's obscene'. Earlier, Navarro had a meltdown after being corrected over spreading misinformation pertaining to India's purchase of Russian oil on Saturday (local time).Calling the community note on X "crap", Navarro alleged that Elon Musk is allowing "propaganda" and reiterated his accusations of India purchasing Russian oil only to make profits.