Home / Economy / News / India's current account deficit narrows to $12.3 bn in July-Sept: RBI data

India's current account deficit narrows to $12.3 bn in July-Sept: RBI data

In the preceding quarter, the current account had recorded a deficit of $2.4 billion ot 0.2 per cent of GDP

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
Representative Image
Reuters MUMBAI, Dec 1
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India's current account deficit moderated in the July-September quarter on the back of a lower merchandise trade deficit, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.

The current account deficit stood at $12.3 billion, or 1.3 per cent of GDP, in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26, compared with an upwardly revised deficit of $20.8 billion, or 2.2 per cent of GDP, in the same quarter a year ago.

In the preceding quarter, the current account had recorded a deficit of $2.4 billion ot 0.2 per cent of GDP.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US tariffs weigh as manufacturing PMI slows to 9-month low in November

Premium

Bhiwadi, Hanumangarh to get new housing schemes as Sharma govt turns 2

India's industrial output slows to 0.4% in Oct due to fewer working days

FinMin does not advise LIC; its Adani investments as per SOPs: Sitharaman

Net GST Collection sees modest uptick at ₹1.52 trillion in November

Topics :Fiscal DeficitRBI repo rateRBI PolicyJuly-September current account deficit

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story