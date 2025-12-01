India's current account deficit narrows to $12.3 bn in July-Sept: RBI data

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India's current account deficit moderated in the July-September quarter on the back of a lower merchandise trade deficit, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.

The current account deficit stood at $12.3 billion, or 1.3 per cent of GDP, in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26, compared with an upwardly revised deficit of $20.8 billion, or 2.2 per cent of GDP, in the same quarter a year ago.

In the preceding quarter, the current account had recorded a deficit of $2.4 billion ot 0.2 per cent of GDP.