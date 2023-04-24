Home / Opinion / Columns / How to build your personal brand

How to build your personal brand

Social media has created an opportunity to amplify and reach more people. But be extremely careful how you use its power

Indrajit Gupta
Premium
How to build your personal brand

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 9:56 PM IST
Follow Us

About a couple of weeks ago, I chanced upon the latest cover story in Harvard Business Review. The theme and the title were indeed provocative: “Build Your Personal Brand: How to Communicate your Value to the World.” Although I would still encourage people to read it, the experience of reading the piece, which was a step-by-step playbook, was somewhat underwhelming.
The theme has clearly gathered momentum in the last couple of years. More and more leaders I know are seeking answers from their executive coaches on how to craft their personal brand. After all, social media has allowed us to amplify and reach more people. Using the power of social media, a strong personal brand is today seen as the key to unlocking career advancement and being seen as influential in the right circles.
Even as the personal branding movement has gained traction, I’ve remained somewhat ambiguous about its value. It would be fair to label me as a sceptic

Topics :Social MediaBS Opinion

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

Also Read

Here's how Utah's social media law could curb kids' access to social media

Marico to acquire 100% stake in Vietnamese personal care brand Beauty X

What do unique terms in the data protection bill mean?

Best of BS Opinion: Learning curves, Internet blues for media, and more

Byju's ropes in Messi as global brand ambassador for its social initiative

India's leadership conundrum

Fixing Air India

The everywhere retail

The corporate battles of 2023

Entering the final stretch

BJP's innovative attempts at forging a new national identity

Trade resents losses due to government's faults

Superpower's weak institutions

Behind the 'Russia tilt'

Debt fund growth option: A smart choice for retirees

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story