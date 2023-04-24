How to build your personal brand

Even as the personal branding movement has gained traction, I’ve remained somewhat ambiguous about its value. It would be fair to label me as a sceptic

The theme has clearly gathered momentum in the last couple of years. More and more leaders I know are seeking answers from their executive coaches on how to craft their personal brand. After all, social media has allowed us to amplify and reach more people. Using the power of social media, a strong personal brand is today seen as the key to unlocking career advancement and being seen as influential in the right circles.