Smartphone exports may have topped $30 billion in 2025 on PLI push

Of the 14 PLI schemes introduced in 2020, the smartphone PLI is widely seen as the most effective in export terms. It also underscored the role global value chains, led by Apple Inc, can play in reshaping an industry by bringing India into their supply networks.

Following the PLI rollout in 2021, India exported smartphones worth $4.85 billion, mainly from Samsung and domestic manufacturers. In 2022, as the economy moved past pandemic disruptions and two of Apple’s three factories began operations, exports nearly doubled — up 94 per cent from 2021 to $9.43 billion. Growth carried into 2023, with exports rising more than 51 per cent year-on-year to $14.3 billion as all three Apple facilities came on stream. In 2024, smartphone exports crossed $20 billion for the first time, reaching $20.45 billion.