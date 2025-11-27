India's food market to surpass $125 billion by 2030, says report

India’s relationship with food is undergoing a noticeable shift, whether it’s the rise in late-night cravings or a growing appetite for healthier meals. Interestingly, consumers are also becoming more adventurous, as the number of unique cuisines ordered per user has risen by 20 per cent. In comparison, the number of restaurants a customer orders from has grown by 30 per cent.

The insights are part of the 2025 edition of Swiggy’s annual report, How India Eats, released in partnership with Kearney. The report highlights the rapid evolution of eating habits across the country and projects that India’s food services market will surpass $125 billion by 2030, with the organised sector expected to expand at twice the pace of the unorganised market.