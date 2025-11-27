Home / Economy / News / India's food market to surpass $125 billion by 2030, says report

India's food market to surpass $125 billion by 2030, says report

Unique cuisines per user up 20 per cent; food services market seen topping $125 bn by 2030

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:27 PM IST
India’s relationship with food is undergoing a noticeable shift, whether it’s the rise in late-night cravings or a growing appetite for healthier meals. Interestingly, consumers are also becoming more adventurous, as the number of unique cuisines ordered per user has risen by 20 per cent. In comparison, the number of restaurants a customer orders from has grown by 30 per cent. 
The insights are part of the 2025 edition of Swiggy’s annual report, How India Eats, released in partnership with Kearney. The report highlights the rapid evolution of eating habits across the country and projects that India’s food services market will surpass $125 billion by 2030, with the organised sector expected to expand at twice the pace of the unorganised market. 
 
 

Swiggyrestaurants

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

