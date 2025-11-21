India's foreign exchange reserves jump $5.54 billion to $692.57 billion

India's forex reserves jumped $5.543 billion to $692.576 billion during the week ended November 14 due to a steep increase in the value of gold reserves, the RBI said on Friday.

The overall reserves had dropped by $2.699 billion to $687.034 billion in the previous reporting week.

For the week ended November 14, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $152 million to $562.29 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.