India's foreign exchange reserves rise past $700 bn as gold reserves rise

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose past the $700-billion mark after three weeks to $702 billion in the week ended October 17, on the back of a rise in gold reserves, the latest data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

The total reserves rose by $4.4 billion during the reported week. Gold reserves increased by $6.1 billion during the same period.

Gold prices rose to $4,251 per ounce during the week, against $4,017 per ounce in the previous week.

On the other hand, foreign currency assets decreased by $1.6 billion to $570 billion during the reported week due to increased intervention by the RBI via dollar sales.