Banking liquidity falls in deficit due to currency leakage, GST outflows

The net liquidity in the banking system has remained in deficit mode for four consecutive days. The system liquidity was in a deficit of Rs 2,645 crore on Thursday, the latest data by the RBI showed

To ease the strain, the RBI conducted a three-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction. The central bank injected Rs 30,750 crore into the banking system. | File Image
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 6:37 PM IST
Banking system liquidity fell into deficit mode in the current week after a month, since September 24, due to currency leakage amid the festive season and GST outflows. Foreign exchange market participants said that increased intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) via dollar sales further weighed on system liquidity.
 
The net liquidity in the banking system has remained in deficit mode for four consecutive days. The system liquidity was in a deficit of Rs 2,645 crore on Thursday, the latest data by the RBI showed.
 
Currency in circulation typically rises during the festive season, leading to reduced liquidity in the banking system. The deficit stood at Rs 70,169 crore on October 20, Rs 61,647 crore on October 21, and Rs 52,299 crore on October 22.
 
“There is leakage during the festival season. The GST outflows were scheduled, which strained the liquidity,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “The intervention by the RBI is another reason,” he added.
 
Amid tighter liquidity conditions, the weighted average call money rate rose to 5.47 per cent during the week, up from 5.3 per cent in the previous week.
 
To ease the strain, the RBI conducted a three-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction. The central bank injected Rs 30,750 crore into the banking system.
 
“The strain is temporary; government spending will kick in next week, which will normalise the liquidity situation. That’s why we did not see much participation at the VRR auction,” said the treasury head at a private bank.
 

Topics :RBI Policyliquidationbanking liquidity

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

