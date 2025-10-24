India targets 26 new markets to expand rice exports worth ₹1.8 trn

India has identified 26 markets, including Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Vietnam, Japan, Mexico, and China, to shift a large share of their purchases towards Indian rice varieties, Dev Garg, Vice-President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), said on Friday.

“India has identified 26 markets where competitors such as Pakistan and Thailand are more dominant. These markets import ₹1,80,000 crore worth of rice from countries other than India,” Garg said.

Various varieties of rice — GI, non-basmati, and basmati — have been identified, which can replace ₹1,80,000 crore worth of imports, he said, adding that these new markets will be targeted at the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025, which is scheduled from 30 to 31 October in New Delhi.

India among top global rice exporters India is one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of rice, supplying to over 172 countries. BIRC is expected to provide an opportunity for stakeholders to strengthen their presence in global food supply chains. The event is being organised by IREF — a national-level body representing over 7,500 exporters and allied stakeholders — in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev said that the foreign ministers of the Philippines, Ghana, Namibia, and Gambia will also participate in the two-day event. India’s rice output and export performance