Home / Economy / News / Industry body warns China's curbs threaten India's smartphone exports

Industry body warns China's curbs threaten India's smartphone exports

ICEA urges government action as Foxconn recalls staff and Chinese customs block key machines

Mobile phones, smartphones, Factory workers, workshop, employment, jobs, unemployment
These developments occur as India positions itself as a global alternative for electronics manufacturing (Photo: Bloomberg)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 11:03 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s electronics industry has voiced serious concerns regarding China’s informal trade restrictions, warning that such measures could undermine the country's global competitiveness and jeopardise the smartphone export goal of $32 billion for the current financial year, The Economic Times reported on Friday.
 
India's export-linked manufacturing under threat
 
In a letter to the government, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) alleged that the Chinese measures were intended to disrupt India’s supply chains.
 
While domestic production remains stable, the association said, export-linked manufacturing—which reached $24 billion in FY25 and is projected to cross $32 billion this year—is now under significant threat.
 
According to the ICEA, delays at Chinese ports and restrictions on outbound shipments of machinery and skilled labour are driving up costs and hurting timelines. The association represents top electronics brands and manufacturers, including Apple, Google, Motorola, Foxconn, Vivo, Oppo, Lava, Dixon, Flex, and Tata Electronics.
 
Foxconn recalls Chinese staff, equipment held at ports
 
These developments occur as India positions itself as a global alternative for electronics manufacturing, particularly for Apple’s iPhone production. Foxconn Technology Group has been repatriating hundreds of its Chinese engineers and technicians from its Indian operations. This move is expected to disrupt Apple's manufacturing timeline for the iPhone 17, which is due to be unveiled in mid-September. Additionally, certain Chinese equipment manufacturers that had previously earmarked land for new facilities in India have now withdrawn those plans.
 
Reports indicate that China is signalling its intent to keep key machinery technologies domestic. Chinese Customs authorities are also said to be indefinitely holding essential equipment that would otherwise be retrofitted into Indian assembly lines for iPhone 17 production.
 
Call for government intervention
 
ICEA has urged the central government to promptly intervene, specifically addressing recent Chinese controls on capital equipment, raw materials, and skilled technical labour. The association stressed that these restrictions are being implemented without any formal notifications and only through verbal instructions.
 
Smartphone exports from India reach an all-time high
 
Despite the challenges, mobile phone exports from India hit a record high of $3.1 billion in March, with Apple increasing shipments to the US to build stockpiles ahead of potential tariffs. Since October of the previous year, monthly exports have consistently remained above the $2 billion mark. Driven by the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, introduced in 2020, annual mobile phone exports surged to $24.1 billion in FY25.
 
Apple’s shift to India from China
 
Until around five years ago, all iPhone manufacturing took place in China. But with Apple diversifying its supply chain, India has steadily emerged as a secondary hub. Now, India contributes around 20 per cent of global iPhone output, with assembly handled by Foxconn (Hon Hai) and Tata Electronics.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India's long overdue low-carbon development plan likely to see light

Premium

India likely to settle for 10-15% tariff in interim trade deal with US

India's outward FDI in June swells to $5 billion, shows RBI data

RBI to hold ₹2 trillion 7-day VRRR auction to absorb surplus liquidity

Premium

Claiming false deductions? I-T dept steps up scrutiny, warns of penalty

Topics :ChinatradesmartphonesBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story