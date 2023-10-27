Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves resume losing streak, fall to $583.53 billion

India's forex reserves resume losing streak, fall to $583.53 billion

The RBI intervenes in both the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee

Reuters
Foreign exchange reserves also include India's reserve tranche position in the IMF

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 5:51 PM IST
India's forex reserves fall to $583.53 bln as of Oct 20 - cenbank (Updates with details throughout)
 
MUMBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves resumed their losing streak to fall to $583.53 billion as of Oct. 20, compared with $585.90 billion a week earlier, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.
 
Reserves have dropped sharply in recent weeks, down by $14.2 billion in five weeks to Oct. 6, a five-month low. However, they rose by $1.16 billion in the week to Oct. 13.
 
The RBI intervenes in both the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee.
 
"We do not have a specific exchange rate in mind with regard to our currency market intervention," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das reiterated in a recent session with Krishna Srinivasan, Director, Asia and Pacific Department at the International Monetary Fund.
"Our approach and our focus, our emphasis is to prevent excessive volatility of the exchange rate," he added.
 
Das also called on the United States and other countries and organisations to review their use of "labelling like watch lists".
 
Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI's intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.
 
First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 5:51 PM IST

