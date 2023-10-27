RBI central board reviews global economic, financial developments

The Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India on Friday reviewed economic and financial developments, including challenges posed by the evolving geopolitical conflicts.

The 604th meeting of the board was held in Rishikesh under the Chairmanship of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The board reviewed global and domestic economic and financial developments, including challenges posed by the evolving geopolitical conflicts, the central bank said in a statement.

"The board also discussed the functioning of various sub-committees of the central board, the ombudsman scheme and activities of select central office departments," it added.

Deputy governors Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar, and Swaminathan J attended the meeting.

The other directors of the central board -- Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Ravindra H Dholakia -- were also present in the meeting.

Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth also participated the meeting.