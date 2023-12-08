Home / Economy / News / India's fuel demand slips in Nov from 4-month peak, hit by reduced travel

India's fuel demand slips in Nov from 4-month peak, hit by reduced travel

It was down about 2 per cent compared with the same period a year earlier

Sales of diesel, mainly used by trucks and commercially-run passenger vehicles, decreased by 1.4 per cent month-on-month to 7.53 million tonnes.
Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 07:19 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's fuel consumption in November fell after hitting a four month peak in the previous month, hit by reduced travel in the world's third biggest oil consumer as a festive boost fizzled out.

Total consumption in November, a proxy for oil demand, fell by 2.8 per cent to 18.72 million tonnes from 19.26 million tonnes in October, the data from the Indian oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It was down about 2 per cent compared with the same period a year earlier.

"Consumption increased in October due to agricultural demand and as people traveled during the festive season. November is seeing a dip as people reverted to normal activity," said Prashant Vasisht, vice president and co-head, corporate ratings at ICRA.

Sales of diesel, mainly used by trucks and commercially-run passenger vehicles, decreased by 1.4 per cent month-on-month to 7.53 million tonnes.

"Diwali holidays generally ramp up domestic consumption patterns as mobility perks up, however disappointing diesel demand has marred India's stellar performance so far this year," said Viktor Katona, lead crude analyst at Kpler.

"The immediate outlook is for gasoline demand to drop back from Diwali peaks and trend around 850,000 barrels per day over the next 2-3 months."

Sales of gasoline in November were 0.4 per cent lower than the previous month at 3.13 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, fell by 9.4 per cent from October, while fuel oil use declined by 1.3 per cent in November.

Cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas, sales decreased by 0.4 per cent to 2.49 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell by 7.9 per cent to about 1.03 million tonnes, the data showed.

Also Read

Bank holidays in December: Banks to remain closed for 18 days; check list

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

Bank Holidays in December 2023: Banks to remain closed for 18 days

Mahindra Holidays Q2FY24 result: Profit dips 48% to Rs 21 cr; income up 7%

Delhi police beef up security amid ongoing celebration of Eid-al-Adha

Proposal in works to buy 100K tonnes of maize at minimum support price

Indian economy to grow at 6.5% in FY24: Chief Economic Advisor Nageswaran

Finance Ministry holds a review meeting on large value fraud cases

CEA V. Anantha Nageswaran urges India Inc to step up investments

No 'spectacular announcements' in interim Budget, says FM Sitharaman

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India fuel demandFuel demandFuel consumption

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 07:19 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story