Home / Economy / News / India's GDP growth expected to slow to 6.3% in FY24: OECD economic outlook

India's GDP growth expected to slow to 6.3% in FY24: OECD economic outlook

The GDP growth is expected to further slow to 6.1 per cent in the next financial year (FY25), before rebounding in FY26

Shreya Nandi New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 7:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to slow to 6.3 per cent in the current financial year (FY24) due to adverse weather-related events and the weakening international outlook, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) economic outlook. The country witnessed 7.2 per cent growth in FY23.

The GDP growth is expected to further slow to 6.1 per cent in the next financial year (FY25), before rebounding in FY26.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“Surging services exports and public investment will continue to drive the economy. Inflation will decline progressively, with corresponding improvements of purchasing power. This, along with the end of the El Nino, productivity gains from recent policy reforms, and improved global conditions, will help economic activity to strengthen, with projected real GDP growth of 6.5 per cent in FY26,” the report said.

The report further said that due to slower growth, inflation expectations, housing prices and wages will all eventually moderate. This will help headline inflation converge towards 4.2 per cent, which will allow the RBI to start lowering interest rates from mid-2024 to 5.5 per cent by the end of 2025.

“While indicators suggest that India’s growth is stable for now, there are strong headwinds from heightened global uncertainty. In addition, the lagged impact of domestic policy tightening will continue to be felt, coupled with the disappointing dynamics of some socio-economic indicators, such as consumer goods’ sales, in rural areas,” the report said.

Also Read

Some MNCs may face tax heat as SC clears air on MFN applicability

Upward revision: OECD raises India's FY24 GDP growth projection to 6.3%

GDP preview: Why is India likely to retain fastest-growing economy tag

S&P Global hikes India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.4%

Indians top the list of those seeking citizenship in wealthy OECD nations

Centre extends PMGKAY free foodgrain scheme for another 5 years till 2029

India unlikely to be hit by potential Opec+ production cut, say officials

RIL, ICICI, Infy to draw highest flows on US retirement fund switch

Centre extends PMGKAY free ration scheme for another five years till 2029

Karnataka attracts 62 investment projects worth over Rs 3,000 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GDP growthOECDIndian Economyeconomic growth

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story