India's GDP growth expected to slow to 6.3% in FY24: OECD economic outlook

India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to slow to 6.3 per cent in the current financial year (FY24) due to adverse weather-related events and the weakening international outlook, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) economic outlook. The country witnessed 7.2 per cent growth in FY23.
The GDP growth is expected to further slow to 6.1 per cent in the next financial year (FY25), before rebounding in FY26.
“Surging services exports and public investment will continue to drive the economy. Inflation will decline progressively, with corresponding improvements of purchasing power. This, along with the end of the El Nino, productivity gains from recent policy reforms, and improved global conditions, will help economic activity to strengthen, with projected real GDP growth of 6.5 per cent in FY26,” the report said.
The report further said that due to slower growth, inflation expectations, housing prices and wages will all eventually moderate. This will help headline inflation converge towards 4.2 per cent, which will allow the RBI to start lowering interest rates from mid-2024 to 5.5 per cent by the end of 2025.
“While indicators suggest that India’s growth is stable for now, there are strong headwinds from heightened global uncertainty. In addition, the lagged impact of domestic policy tightening will continue to be felt, coupled with the disappointing dynamics of some socio-economic indicators, such as consumer goods’ sales, in rural areas,” the report said.