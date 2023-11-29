India's GDP growth expected to slow to 6.3% in FY24: OECD economic outlook

India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to slow to 6.3 per cent in the current financial year (FY24) due to adverse weather-related events and the weakening international outlook, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) economic outlook. The country witnessed 7.2 per cent growth in FY23.

The GDP growth is expected to further slow to 6.1 per cent in the next financial year (FY25), before rebounding in FY26.

“Surging services exports and public investment will continue to drive the economy. Inflation will decline progressively, with corresponding improvements of purchasing power. This, along with the end of the El Nino, productivity gains from recent policy reforms, and improved global conditions, will help economic activity to strengthen, with projected real GDP growth of 6.5 per cent in FY26,” the report said.