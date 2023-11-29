RIL, ICICI, Infy to draw highest flows on US retirement fund switch

The flows in these four companies will range between Rs 1,200 crore and Rs 2,000 crore. Given how large these stocks are, analysts say the impact on account of these passive flows will be minimal. Moreover, the Rs 30,000 crore inflows will be invested in 567 Indian stocks that are part of the MSCI ACWI IMI ex USA ex China ex Hong Index. “The potential flow in 2024 could range from $3.6 billion to $3.8 billion. While it's a positive step for India in attracting more stable foreign flow, the impact may not be significant to move the individual stocks or the market at large, as the flow will be distributed across 567 stocks in proportion to their free float,” said Abhilash Pagaria, Head, Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. Also, there is no definitive timeline on when the index switch will be completed. The FRTIB has announced that it will work with its fund managers to implement the transition from the current index to the new index in 2024.
Dissecting the MSCI ACWI IMI ex USA ex China ex Hong Kong Index
|Top nations
|Wt (%)
|No.of stocks
|Japan
|17
|1084
|UK
|10.5
|326
|Canada
|8.1
|301
|France
|7.8
|139
|Switzerland
|6.4
|120
|Germany
|5.7
|171
|India
|5.3
|567
|Australia
|5.3
|251
|Taiwan
|5.1
|424
|Top India weights
|Esimated Wt (%)
|Estimated inflows ($ mn)
|RIL
|0.35
|243
|ICICI Bank
|0.23
|160
|Infosys
|0.23
|159
|HDFC Bank
|0.2
|142
|TCS
|0.15
|105
|Axis Bank
|0.11
|77
|Bharti Airtel
|0.1
|72
|L&T
|0.1
|70
|HUL
|0.1
|69
|Bajaj Finance
|0.09
|64
Source: Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research; MSCI Indices