With online monitoring system going live, PC imports turn a trickle in Nov

After the government’s online monitoring system for the import of electronic hardware items went live on November 1, inbound shipments of laptops and tablets slipped in November to a nine-month low at $225 million, contracting 17.15 per cent year-on-year.



This decline was primarily driven by reduced imports from Singapore (down 43.7 per cent), Hong Kong (down 27.4 per cent), and China (down 14 per cent), according to the data released by the commerce department. China accounts for approximately 83 per cent of such imports.



In addition to personal computers, another significant item on the IT hardware import monitoring list — data processing units or servers — saw a contraction of 31.8 per cent in inbound shipments at $140.2 million in November. Imports from major sources, such as China and the US fell by 8.8 per cent and 3.6 per cent, respectively.

