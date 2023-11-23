Home / Economy / News / India's October crude oil imports rise after four months of declines

India's October crude oil imports rise after four months of declines

Crude imports in October rose 5.9% month-on-month to 18.53 million metric tons, rebounding from a one-year low in September

Reuters
Indian refiners have slowed Russian oil imports in recent months. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 6:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's crude oil imports rose in October, after falling in the previous four months, as the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer shipped in more fuel to meet winter demand, Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) data showed on Thursday.

Crude imports in October rose 5.9% month-on-month to 18.53 million metric tons, rebounding from a one-year low in September.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India's fuel consumption also rose to a four-month high in October, as increased industrial activity boosted sales during the festive season and the onset of winter, government data showed earlier in the month.

"With demand picking seasonally up as we approach the end of the year, there was a higher need to import more crude to cover higher demand for refined products," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

The year-on-year rise in imports is due to the rise in domestic demand, supported by solid economic growth, Staunovo added.

Data from the PPAC website also showed product imports rising 13.4% to 4.41 million tons from October last year and product exports 12.6% higher over the same period to 4.47 million tons.

On a monthly basis, product imports rose 7.6% in October, while exports fell 7%.

OPEC's share in India's oil imports in October hit a 10-month high as refiners bought more crude from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates after discounts narrowed for Russian oil that month, trade data showed.

Indian refiners have slowed Russian oil imports in recent months from the nearly 2 million barrels per peak seen earlier this year as discounts have narrowed.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games October 6 schedule: Cricket - IND vs BAN; IND vs PAK in Kabaddi

Asian Games October 7 schedule: Cricket- IND vs AFG; Kabaddi team finals

Upcoming Bollywood movies releasing in October 2023, all details inside

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

FinMin to meet govt bank chiefs to review cyber security framework

Govt curtails palm oil imports over rising prices, negative margins

Traders offer sanctioned Iranian crude to India as Chinese purchases peak

Indian stock market set to hit new highs in 2024 as economy hums: Poll

Consumers feel relief as wheat product prices soften during festival month

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Crude oil consumptionIndia oil importsCrude Oil Price

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Madhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cos

AI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issues

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story