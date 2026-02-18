India sheds defensive stance, negotiates future-focused trade deals: Goyal

India has moved away from defensive trade negotiations and is now using free trade agreements as strategic tools to secure its long-term economic interests, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said at the Global Economic Cooperation (GEC) 2026 in Mumbai.

“India no longer negotiates apologetically. We are negotiating for the future,” Goyal said, underlining that free trade agreements are being shaped to reflect India’s economic strength and growth ambitions rather than past vulnerabilities.

According to Goyal, the objective of an FTA is not short-term tariff concessions but offering global partners a stake in India’s long-term expansion. “A free trade agreement is about the future — about offering partners an opportunity to participate in India’s growth over the next 20, 30, even 50 years,” he said, adding that the scale of India’s growth opportunity between now and 2047 is unlikely to be replicated elsewhere.

That shift in posture, he said, has allowed India to conclude nine trade agreements in about four years after negotiations resumed post-Covid, several of which had remained unresolved for nearly two decades. These agreements, Goyal said, were concluded from a position of confidence and trust. “If I were to encapsulate it in one word, it would be trust,” he said. Negotiating from strength, Goyal said, has enabled India to clearly ring-fence sensitive domestic sectors while pursuing market access in areas where it is competitive. “We have not opened dairy in any trade agreement,” he said, noting that India had been transparent with partners about the need to protect small farmers who cannot compete with mechanised dairy producers in advanced economies.