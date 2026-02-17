Rising imports from US narrow trade surplus: Commerce department data

India is ramping up imports from the United States (US), with inward shipments rising nearly 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $4.49 billion in January, commerce department data showed.

On a cumulative basis, imports grew 14 per cent Y-o-Y to nearly $44 billion during April-January. The second half of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) marked a clear pick-up in the monthly shipments, contributing to a gradual narrowing of the trade surplus with Washington.

While the imports were uneven during the first five months of FY26 — falling from $5.53 billion in April to $3.6 billion in August — there has been a gradual increase September onwards and thereafter easing and remaining over $4 billion December onwards. An uptick in imports is in line with New Delhi’s ‘intention’ to make a $500 billion purchase plan from America over the next five years, which includes items such as energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal.