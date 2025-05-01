Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India-EU aim for commercially meaningful deal: EU trade commissioner

India-EU aim for commercially meaningful deal: EU trade commissioner

Earlier this year, both sides decided to set an ambitious deadline to sign the long-pending free trade agreement (FTA) by end-2025

india eu trade negotiations

The 11th round of negotiation of the India-EU trade deal is scheduled to begin in New Delhi on May 12, as both sides have agreed to accelerate efforts to advance the negotiations.

Shreya Nandi Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Days ahead of the next round of negotiation, India and the European Union (EU) are working together to firm up a ‘commercially meaningful’ trade deal, which will open up markets for goods and services, Maroš Šefčovič, commissioner of the European Commission for Trade and Economic Security, said on Thursday.
 
The 11th round of negotiation of the India-EU trade deal is scheduled to begin in New Delhi on May 12, as both sides have agreed to accelerate efforts to advance the negotiations.
 
“Glad to host Minister — and my friend — Piyush Goyal. In today’s uncertain times, our businesses are looking for opportunity, access, and predictability. And that's exactly what we’re working to deliver: a commercially meaningful deal, opening up markets for goods and services,” Šefčovič said on X.
 
 
Earlier this year, both sides decided to set an ambitious deadline to sign the long-pending free trade agreement (FTA) by end-2025.
 
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal is currently on a five-day visit to the European cities of London, Oslo, and Brussels to boost trade and investment ties with the nations.
 
One of the key areas of discussion in the three visits has been on FTAs. During Monday–Tuesday, Goyal met his British counterpart to fix pending FTA issues and give a final push to the long-pending trade deal between India and the United Kingdom (UK).
 
One of the key areas of discussion during Goyal’s visit to Oslo, Norway, was also regarding the implementation of the trade deal with European Free Trade Association (EFTA) nations. EFTA nations include Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. The pact, also known as the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), was signed in March last year.

More From This Section

CGST Act set to see key amendments in Budget session

GST mop-up rises 12.6% to record ₹2.37 trillion in April: Govt data

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

Total exports jump to $825 bn in FY25 as services shipments rise over 13%

Enforcement Directorate

ED to prioritise FEMA violation cases in 2025: Director Rahul Navin

Modi, Narendra Modi

Creative economy's contribution has increased in India's GDP: PM Modi

Sugar

India may export up to 800K tonnes of sugar this season, says food secy

Topics : India-EU FTA India-EU EU trade policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayQ4 Results TodayAdani Ports Q4 Result 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayJKBOSE 10th ResultRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon