India to soon become world's third-largest economy: FM Sitharaman

India will soon become the world’s third-largest economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday, adding that the country stands tall today because of its economic strength.

Speaking at an event at the Delhi School of Economics, Sitharaman said, “We are at a time when India is moving fast on so many different parameters, largely economic. Of course, India and its population, India and its location on the global map have strategic significance. But India stands together today and stands tall and distinct on its feet because of its economic strength.”

She added, “I am not saying we have become a developed country yet, because Viksit Bharat 2047 lies ahead of us. What is making us stand out is the rapid progress from being the 10th-largest economy in 2014 to the 5th, soon to become the 4th, and probably the 3rd before long.”