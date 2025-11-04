Home / Economy / News / India to soon become world's third-largest economy: FM Sitharaman

India to soon become world's third-largest economy: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India has grown from the 10th to the 5th-largest economy since 2014 and is on track to become the third-largest in the world soon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 5:07 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India will soon become the world’s third-largest economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday, adding that the country stands tall today because of its economic strength.
 
Speaking at an event at the Delhi School of Economics, Sitharaman said, “We are at a time when India is moving fast on so many different parameters, largely economic. Of course, India and its population, India and its location on the global map have strategic significance. But India stands together today and stands tall and distinct on its feet because of its economic strength.”
 
She added, “I am not saying we have become a developed country yet, because Viksit Bharat 2047 lies ahead of us. What is making us stand out is the rapid progress from being the 10th-largest economy in 2014 to the 5th, soon to become the 4th, and probably the 3rd before long.”
 
As many as 25 million people have been lifted out of multidimensional poverty, the minister said, emphasising the need to strengthen India-centric research and policy engagement and develop models suited to emerging economies.
 
Sitharaman also said significant efforts are underway to reform customs regulations.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's exporters tap new markets to offset losses from US tariffs

Premium

Oil imports from US at 4.5-yr high in Oct: Russian supply also stays strong

PM Modi rolls out ₹1 trn RDI fund for 'high-risk, high-impact projects'

Reserve Bank of India's short dollar forward position up after 7 months

Industry bats for long-term deals; govt aid for DAP under recoveries

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance ministerIndian Economy

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story