Home / Economy / News / Oil imports from US hit 4.5-year high in Oct; Russian supply remains strong

Oil imports from US hit 4.5-year high in Oct; Russian supply remains strong

India's crude oil imports from the US rose to the highest level in October since March 2021 as refiners bought 593 thousand bpd of crude oil from Washington

oil imports, Russian oil, oil sector
premium
Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 8:14 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s monthly crude oil imports from the US climbed, in October, to their highest level since March 2021, even as purchases of Russian oil remained robust at 1.61 million barrels per day (bpd) but slightly below the year-to-date average of 1.73 million bpd, according to data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler.
 
Indian refiners imported 593,000 bpd of crude oil from the US in October, a sharp rise from 207,000 bpd in September and well above the year-to-date average of 305,000 bpd. The growing share of American oil in India’s crude basket underlines deepening energy ties between the two countries and reflects New Delhi’s strategy to balance supply security, economics, and geopolitics.
 
“The increase was economics-led, supported by a strong arbitrage window, a wider Brent-WTI spread, and weak Chinese demand that made WTI Midland competitive on a delivered basis,” said Sumit Ritolia, lead research analyst for refining and modelling at Kpler. “That said, further upside is limited, as the rise is arbitrage-led, not structural, constrained by longer voyage times, higher freight costs, and WTI’s lighter, naphtha-rich yield.”
 
Imports of Russian oil in October were marginally higher than in September, when Indian refiners bought 1.57 million bpd.
 
October’s crude import data may not yet fully reflect India’s purchasing strategy following the latest round of US sanctions on major Russian oil firms. Cargoes arriving from Russia in October would have been booked between mid-August and September, given freight times of 30 to 45 days.
 
Effective November 21, US President Donald Trump sanctioned two Russian oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, in an effort to curb Moscow’s financial capacity and end the war in Ukraine. The two companies supply around 60-70 per cent of India’s Russian crude imports.
 
“Following the sanctions, we observed accelerated Russian crude arrivals ahead of the deadline, with no refiner except Nayara expected to import from sanctioned suppliers thereafter,” Ritolia said. “Russian crude flows are likely to remain around 1.6-1.8 million bpd until November 21, before tapering as refiners avoid potential OFAC (office of foreign assets control)-related exposure.” 
He added that imports of Russian crude in December and January were expected to decline notably as refiners assess the impact of sanctions and rebuild supply chains.
 
India’s state-run refiners typically buy Russian crude on the spot market through intermediaries, insulating them from direct exposure to sanctions. Private oil major Reliance Industries (RIL) has a term deal with Rosneft for 500,000 bpd, while Nayara Energy is 49 per cent owned by the Russian company.
 
Indian refiners are expected to continue sourcing Russian grades through non-sanctioned intermediaries. State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has said it will comply with sanctions but not stop buying Russian oil altogether. “If somebody comes to me (with Russian oil) which is a non-sanctioned entity, and the cap is being complied with, the shipping is okay, then I will continue to buy it,” said Anuj Jain, director of finance at IOCL, during a post-earnings investor call last week.
 
India’s crude imports from its traditional West Asian suppliers also remained strong in October. Iraq and Saudi Arabia supplied 826,000 bpd and 669,000 bpd respectively, while the UAE provided 363,000 bpd.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI's dollar forward book deficit rises in September after seven months

Chandigarh, Delhi have highest share of services in GVA: NITI Aayog

Govt launches ₹1 trillion RDI Fund to boost research and innovation

MP wants to quit decentralised procurement scheme amid financial strain

Premium

Jaipur's decentralised solar panel plants soar to 121 with 5 additions

Topics :Crude OilOil importsUS imports

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story