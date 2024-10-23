Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / India to retain investment curbs from border nations: FM Sitharaman

India to retain investment curbs from border nations: FM Sitharaman

In 2020, India stepped up vetting and security clearances in its scrutiny of investments from companies based in neighbouring countries, but did not specifically mention any nations

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | (Photo: PTI)
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 10:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India will retain curbs on investment from nations with which it shares a land border, the finance minister said days after the South Asian country struck a pact with China on patrolling their disputed Himalayan frontier.
 
The deal paves the way to end a four-year military stand-off and improve political and business ties between the Asian giants strained since a deadly border clash in 2020 that slowed exchanges of capital, technology and talent.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"I cannot blindly receive foreign direct investment (FDI) because I want money for investment, forgetful or unmindful of where it is coming from," Nirmala Sitharaman told a gathering at the Wharton business school in the United States on Tuesday.
 
The dispute led to stagnation in ties between the world's two most populous countries at a time of exploding demand for electric vehicles, semiconductors and artificial intelligence, key growth areas offering opportunities for co-operation.
 
In 2020, India stepped up vetting and security clearances in its scrutiny of investments from companies based in neighbouring countries, but did not specifically mention any nations.
 
The step, widely seen as aimed at staving off takeovers and investments by Chinese firms, effectively turned away billions of dollars from the likes of carmakers BYD and Great Wall Motor, while red tape ensnarled Indian firms with Chinese stakeholders.
 
However, Indian imports of goods from China have surged 56% since the 2020 border clash, nearly doubling New Delhi's trade deficit with Beijing to $85 billion.
 

More From This Section

Premium

RBI to meet private bank boards on November 18 to discuss governance

Premium

Trade game: India's exports to 8 of top 10 markets grow in H1 FY25

IMF retains India's GDP growth forecast at 7% for FY25, 6.5% for FY26

RBI action on 4 NBFCs: Microfinance SRO makes a pitch for 4% cap on RoA

DGTR suggests anti-dumping duty on Chinese drawer sliders to protect MSMEs

China remains India's biggest source of goods and was its largest supplier of industrial products last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Focus on Infra, investment to make India developed by 2047: FM Sitharaman

India's main challenge is skills gap for young: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India well positioned to capitalise on growth opportunities: FM Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman highlights India's process, governance reforms for investors

GST rate rationalisation recommendations may yield Rs 22,000 cr surplus

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance ministerInvestments in Indiaborder

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story