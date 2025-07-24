India-UK FTA excludes dairy, oils; secures zero duty on 95% agri exports

India has protected the interests of domestic farmers by excluding dairy products, edible oils, and apples in the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the UK, while securing zero duties on 95 per cent of agricultural and processed food items.

Sources indicated that major gainers could be shrimp and meat exporters, who will enjoy duty-free access to the lucrative UK market.

No tariff concessions have been granted on oats in the FTA, which was signed on Thursday.

Over the past decade, the UK’s shrimp imports have remained relatively stable, fluctuating between 11,000 and 15,000 metric tons annually since 2014, according to a report by InCred Equities. However, in the 2022 calendar year, total imports surged past 75,000 tonnes, positioning the UK as India’s ninth-largest shrimp export destination.

India was the UK's leading shrimp supplier until 2017, when Vietnam took the lead. Since 2020, Ecuador has rapidly expanded its shrimp exports to the UK, emerging as a strong competitor to both Vietnam and India. "By 2022, Vietnam held a 25 per cent market share, followed by India at 18 per cent and Ecuador at 10 per cent," the report said. Vietnam and Ecuador paid a 0 per cent tariff, while India was subjected to a 12 per cent-20 per cent effective tariff. The UK is the world's sixth-largest shrimp import market.

In addition, Indian staples like turmeric, pepper, cardamom, and processed goods like mango pulp, pickles, and pulses will enjoy duty-free access to the UK market. In agriculture, the UK imports $37.52 billion worth of products, but imports from India are just $811 million. More than 95 per cent of agricultural and processed food tariff lines will attract zero duties on fruits, vegetables, cereals, pickles, spice mixes, fruit pulps, and ready-to-eat meals, as well as processed foods. This will lead to a reduction in the landed cost of these Indian products in the UK market, boosting India’s exports and enhancing the income of domestic farmers.

"Duty-free access is expected to increase agri-exports by over 20 per cent in the next three years, contributing to India's goal of $100 billion in agri-exports by 2030," an official said. The FTA would also give a boost to exports of emerging products such as jackfruit, millets, and organic herbs. It would also help India's export of high-margin branded products like coffee, spices, beverages, and processed foods. Stating that the UK consumes 1.7 per cent of India's coffee, an official said that duty-free access will help Indian instant coffee compete with EU exporters like Germany and Spain.