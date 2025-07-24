Multi-factor funds: Opt for quant model-run fund to eliminate manager risk

While passively managed multi-factor funds that track a multi-factor index have been around for some time, now several fund houses are launching multi-factor funds that do not track an index. Instead, all portfolio-related decisions are based on a quant model. New fund offers of Sundaram Multi Factor Fund and Bandhan Multi Factor Fund hit the market recently. Mirae Asset Mutual Fund is reportedly planning a similar offering through the fund-of-funds route.

Single- vs Multi-Factor Strategies

Single-factor index funds mimic indices based on a single factor, such as quality, momentum, or value. The problem with such strategies is that they can