India, US begin sectoral talks to shape contours of trade agreement

As India and the United States (US) have ‘broadly’ developed an understanding on the contours of a proposed trade deal, the commerce department will soon begin discussions with the ministries of agriculture, heavy industries, petroleum, among others, amid pressure on New Delhi to import more from America.

ALSO READ: India looks to offer US tariff cuts on farm imports, eyes trade success These interministerial discussions are crucial for launching negotiations on the bilateral trade agreement (BTA). Sectoral expert-level engagements under the BTA will begin virtually in the coming weeks, paving the way for an early in-person negotiating round, the commerce department said on Saturday. Both countries hope to finalise the first tranche of the trade deal by the fall of 2025.

“During the talks between the United States Trade Representative (USTR) team and the commerce department over the last few days, there has been broad agreement on the sectors that could be part of the deal—for tariff tweaks and greater market access. There were also talks on sectors that may need to be kept out of the deal as it could cause political damage in India,” a person aware of the matter told Business Standard. While both sides made progress, they could not finalise the contours of the BTA, given a tight four-day timeline and sensitivities on both sides. Finalising the contours may also require political approval from both governments.

This comes against the backdrop of Assistant USTR for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, along with a team of US government officials, visiting India during March 25–29. They held meetings with the Indian side as part of the ongoing bilateral trade discussions. Lynch is also the chief negotiator for the BTA. “Now the discussions with the line ministries will begin, and the greater challenge will be the tariff cuts and market access that India is willing to offer. This will have a direct impact on the extent to which the US will be ready for tariff concessions,” another person said.

As far as goods are concerned, some of the areas that have been key US demands—and where India also needs to hold further discussions with line ministries—include lower tariffs on crude oil derivatives, plastics, polymers, electric vehicles, and agricultural products, including dairy. “Probably, the bigger challenge for India will be duty concessions on electric vehicles, agricultural products such as apples, fruit juice, almonds, and soybeans. Besides, dairy has always been a red line. As a result, India needs to have more discussions with the industry associations,” the person said. During the first phase of the deal, the idea is to broadly keep liberalisation of goods and digital services as the main focus, although all bilateral issues were discussed during the four-day talks between India and the US team. There will be greater clarity on the matter over the next few weeks.