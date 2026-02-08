India-US deal: Textile players stitch back frayed hopes after tariff cut

India’s share of the $80 billion US apparel import market rose from about 5 per cent to nearly 7 per cent over the past two years, before dipping temporarily in November due to short-term disruptions rather than structural weakness. “With the new trade arrangement giving India a relative advantage over competing sourcing countries, the industry expects a quick return to a 6–7 per cent market share and is confident of double-digit export growth in the coming financial year,” said Prabhu Dhamodharan, convenor, Indian Texpreneurs Federation.

According to industry thumb rules, every 1 pp of market share translates into roughly ₹7,000 crore in exports. From FY27, the sector is likely to see month-on-month double-digit growth in apparel and home textile exports, lifting the monthly apparel export run rate to $1.5–1.6 billion from the current $1.27 billion. At nearly $11 billion, India’s textile and apparel exports to the US accounted for close to 28 per cent of the country’s total exports in this category during FY25.“This highly positive development is a major boost to India’s goal of achieving $100 billion in textile and apparel exports by 2030, the Make in India initiative, and job creation in the micro, small and medium enterprise-driven textile and apparel industry,” said Ashwin Chandran, chairman, CITI.