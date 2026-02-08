CBDT draft rules overhaul transfer pricing reporting, raise perquisite caps

According to Jain, the move appears as a “nudge” to taxpayers for completion and readiness of comprehensive transfer pricing documentation at the time of submitting the accountant’s report.
Apart from transfer pricing, the draft rules also propose a major revamp of perquisite valuation and compliance requirements.
Richa Sawhney, partner at Grant Thornton, said the proposed Rule 15 replaces the existing perquisite taxation framework under Rule 3 of the Income-tax Rules, 1962, and presents perquisites and valuation parameters in a tabulated format for easier reference. She added that thresholds have been updated in some cases, including the ₹200 per-meal limit for free food and the annual exemption for employer gifts, which has been increased to ₹15,000.