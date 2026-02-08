CBDT draft rules overhaul transfer pricing reporting, raise perquisite caps

Sawhney said the revised rules also increase the taxable value of employer-provided cars by laying down higher standard monthly valuations. Further, no perquisite value will be assigned to employer loans not exceeding ₹2 lakh, compared with the earlier threshold of ₹20,000.

Another notable change relates to digital record-keeping. The draft requires prescribed professionals to maintain electronic books of account and other documents in a manner that ensures they remain accessible in India at all times. “The backup needs to be kept in India-based servers and needs to be updated on a daily basis. This requirement is in sync with similar requirements laid down for companies under the Companies Act, 2013, and related rules,” Sawhney added.