Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Economy / News / Statsguru: India's Cloud push hits a waterwall as data centres expand

Statsguru: India's Cloud push hits a waterwall as data centres expand

India's data centre capacity has risen sharply over the past five years, reflecting accelerating investment momentum

Cloud services, Data centre, Water crisis
premium
Imaging: Ajaya Mohanty
Shikha Chaturvedi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2026 | 9:56 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Budget has proposed a tax holiday until 2047 for foreign firms offering global cloud services from India-based data centres, a move expected to attract up to $200 billion in investment. By reclassifying cloud infrastructure as core infrastructure and compute as capital, the Budget signals a long-term bet on India becoming a global digital factory. But the physical footprint of this expansion is colliding with a hard constraint: water and energy.
 
India’s data centre capacity has risen sharply over the past five years, reflecting accelerating investment momentum.  
 
Yet this growth is geographically narrow. Nearly all capacity is clustered in just five cities, with Mumbai alone accounting for more than half of the national total.  
 
Demand-side drivers remain strong. India’s internet subscriber base has expanded steadily, pushing up data consumption and compute needs across sectors.  
 
Most major data centre hubs are located in cities that are already water-scarce or approaching absolute scarcity, limiting room for sustainable expansion.  
 
Water stress is already structurally high around India’s data centre locations and is projected to worsen under future climate and development scenarios.  
 
Energy demand compounds the problem. Data centres’ share of India’s electricity consumption is expected to treble by 2030.  
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India-US trade framework boosts Indo-Pacific role, tests strategic autonomy

Gig hiring likely to surge in 2026 as qcom, ecom expand beyond metros

India now negotiates trade deals from position of strength: Piyush Goyal

Premium

CBDT draft rules overhaul transfer pricing reporting, raise perquisite caps

India-US trade deal: Industry awaits clarity on agri products tariff cuts

Topics :Cloud servicesData centreWater crisis

First Published: Feb 08 2026 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story