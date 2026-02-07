India to buy $500 bn worth of energy, minerals, technology from US in 5 yrs

India has an intention to purchase energy, minerals, technology products and aircraft parts worth $500 billion from the US within the next five years, according to the joint statement issued by the two countries on trade on Friday. India and the US have reached a framework for an interim trade agreement, including additional market access commitments and support for more resilient supply chains, the commerce ministry said.

Under the terms of the interim deal, India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, while the US will apply an 18 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods.

The commerce ministry did not share details of the specific energy items or volumes covered under the interim deal. However, data show a sharp rise in US oil imports to India in recent weeks and months. “From an energy perspective, within the $500 billion imports basket, we could have items like conventional crude, shale oil and gas, and liquefied natural gas (LNG), apart from coking coal,” said a senior analyst with an accounting and consultancy firm. “The details are awaited, but one will have to look at the specifics on the quality of energy molecules, technology and cost involved,” the analyst added.

India imported 243 million tonnes (MT) of crude oil worth $137 billion in the last financial year. The country’s crude oil imports from the US nearly doubled to 13 million tonnes between April and November 2025, from about 7.1 MT in the corresponding period of 2024. US crude oil shipments to India have risen sharply over the past two months, increasing to 218,400 barrels per day (bpd) in January from 70,600 bpd in December, making the US India’s fifth-largest oil supplier. With the interim deal in place, and the availability of Venezuelan crude, bilateral oil trade could receive a further boost.