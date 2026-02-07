India, US agree on interim trade deal framework ahead of full deal talks

India and the United States have agreed on the framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade, marking a significant step towards a full-fledged US–India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). The framework, announced jointly, builds on trade negotiations launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in February 2025.

The interim pact is intended as a bridge agreement, unlocking early market access gains while negotiations continue on a broader, legally binding BTA covering goods, services, supply chains and digital trade.

What the interim trade framework does The framework outlines tariff cuts, easier market access and closer regulatory cooperation. It also includes safeguards to protect domestic industries and national security interests in both countries. For India, the deal aims to improve access to the US market for key export sectors. It also seeks to resolve long-standing trade issues and provide greater clarity ahead of broader BTA negotiations. Tariff commitments: What India is offering Under the deal’s framework, India will either scrap or cut tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of agricultural and food items, including: Animal feed such as dried distillers’ grains and red sorghum

Tree nuts, fresh and processed fruits

Soybean oil

Wine and spirits The move reflects India’s willingness to open up selected parts of its agriculture and processed food markets, even as politically sensitive staple items remain outside the scope of the interim agreement.

What India gets in return The United States has agreed to lift reciprocal tariffs on a broad set of Indian exports once the interim agreement is concluded, including: Generic pharmaceuticals

Gems and diamonds

Aircraft and aircraft parts Until then, Indian goods will continue to attract a reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent, with these duties set to be withdrawn for specified products once the agreed implementation conditions are fulfilled. Separately, Washington will also roll back national security-related tariffs on Indian aircraft and aircraft parts that were imposed under earlier steel, aluminium and copper trade measures. Protection for Indian industry: What is excluded or safeguarded Even as it expands market access, the framework builds in clear safeguards to protect Indian interests:

No blanket opening of sensitive agricultural commodities

Tariff relief for Indian pharmaceuticals remains contingent on US national security reviews, preventing automatic exposure

Automotive exports are protected through a preferential tariff-rate quota, rather than full tariff elimination

India retains the right to adjust its commitments if US tariffs change, preserving negotiating leverage The agreement also provides that rules of origin will largely confine benefits to Indian and US producers, reducing the scope for third-country routing. Non-tariff barriers: India commits to phased reforms India has also agreed to address several long-standing concerns raised by the United States, including: Pricing and regulatory barriers in medical devices

Import licensing procedures for ICT products

Standards and conformity assessments in identified sectors These commitments, however, are time-bound and consultative in nature. India has set aside a six-month window after the agreement comes into force to review and assess the acceptance of US or international standards.

Strategic and digital trade alignment Beyond tariffs, the framework focuses on economic security and supply chain resilience, including cooperation on: Investment screening

Export controls

Addressing non-market practices of third countries India and the US have also agreed to work towards ambitious digital trade rules under the BTA. These efforts will address discriminatory or burdensome digital trade practices. Big-ticket purchases and technology cooperation India has indicated its intent to purchase $500 billion worth of US goods over five years, including: Energy products

Aircraft and aircraft parts

Technology products

Coking coal and precious metals The two sides also plan to expand trade in advanced technology products, including GPUs used in data centres. This will be accompanied by deeper technology cooperation.