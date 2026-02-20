India, US to hold 3-day talks from Feb 23 to finalise leagl text for ITA

A three-day meeting between Indian and American officials to finalise the legal text for an interim trade agreement will begin in the US on February 23, an official said on Friday.

Earlier this month, India and the US released a joint statement to announce that a framework for an interim trade agreement has been finalised.

The joint statement lays down the contours of the deal. Now, the contours of the deal have to be translated into a legal agreement, which will be signed between the two sides. It is expected to be signed in March.

The Indian and the US team will start their three-day meeting from Monday, the official said.