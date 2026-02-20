Private sector activity rises to 3-month high in February: Flash PMI

India’s private sector output expanded at its fastest pace in three months in February, supported by stronger new orders and a pick-up in international sales, according to data compiled by S&P Global on Friday.

HSBC’s flash India Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 59.3 in February from a final reading of 58.4 in January. The index has remained above the 50 mark — which separates expansion from contraction — for the 55th consecutive month.

The flash PMI offers an early estimate of final Manufacturing, Services and Composite PMI data and is released about a week before the final readings. It is typically based on 80–90 per cent of total survey responses received each month.

“Private sector companies in India welcomed quicker increases in total new orders and international sales during February, which prompted them to recruit additional staff and scale up output,” the survey said. Manufacturing drives momentum The HSBC flash India Manufacturing PMI rose to 57.5 in February from 55.4 in January, reaching a four-month high. The index is a weighted average of new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of purchases. Factory production drove the composite reading higher, while services activity growth remained broadly similar to January levels. The HSBC flash India Services PMI Business Activity Index edged down marginally to 58.4 in February from 58.5 in January.

“The manufacturing industry strengthened in February, supported by robust growth in output and new domestic orders. That said, growth of new export orders slowed. Conversely, services saw a notable acceleration in new export business, while its domestic orders moderated,” said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC. Demand and exports Both output and aggregate new orders rose at the fastest pace since November, with respondents citing demand strength, local tourism, marketing efforts and rising client enquiries. Manufacturers recorded the quickest pace of sales growth in four months, while services firms saw the slowest expansion in total sales in 13 months. Competitive pressures and the availability of cheaper services elsewhere weighed on the services upturn, the survey noted.

On the export front, service providers outperformed, with international orders rising at the steepest rate since August 2025. Manufacturers, however, reported the slowest increase in external sales in 16 months. At the composite level, February’s expansion was the strongest since September. Employment and inflation The pace of job creation accelerated to a three-month high in February, with both manufacturing and services firms adding staff. However, inflationary pressures intensified. Input costs and selling prices rose at faster rates, pushing aggregate inflation to a six-month high and above its long-run average. “Both manufacturers and service providers were optimistic about the future, despite rising inflationary pressures,” Bhandari said.