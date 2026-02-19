New GDP series may introduce more categories to track consumption basket

The new series will also provide housing services for central government employees as a key compensation component, valued using a “cost of production” approach. This method sums annual depreciation of government dwellings along with repair and maintenance costs, the report said.

The value of housing services thus computed will be included in PFCE. The practice is intended to better capture compensation for government employees who are provided official accommodation instead of a house rent allowance. This marks a departure from the current 2011-12 series, where no such imputation was carried out. “This ensures that the compensation of these employees, and hence the valuation of services provided by the government, is properly captured in estimates of output for general government,” the report added.