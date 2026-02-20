Saudi crude imports rise, narrowing Russia's lead in India's oil market

By Rakesh Sharma and Yongchang Chin

India is set to import the most crude from Saudi Arabia in more than six years this month, as the South Asian nation faces sustained US pressure to reduce purchases of Russian barrels.

Shipments from Saudi Arabia are set to rise to 1 million to 1.1 million barrels a day, the highest since November 2019, said Sumit Ritolia, lead research analyst at Kpler. That’s broadly in line with Russia, according to Kpler, which would be a significant narrowing of a gap between the two suppliers that widened after India ramped up Russian oil buying following the Ukraine invasion.

India emerged as a major buyer of Russian crude following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, after the Opec+ producer was forced to heavily discount its barrels as most other buyers shied away from energy associated with Moscow. At its peak, the South Asian nation imported 2 million barrels a day of Russian crude. US pressure on India came to a head earlier this month after President Donald Trump said the nation agreed to stop taking Russian oil as part of a trade deal, a claim that New Delhi hasn’t directly addressed publicly. Russia will still be the country’s biggest supplier this month if flows reach the top of Kpler’s range at 1.2 million barrels a day, but shipments are set to drop even further.