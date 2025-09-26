India and US discuss contours of trade deal; seek early conclusion

India and the United States (US) discussed and exchanged views on the possible contours of a trade deal during Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s visit to New York earlier this week, an official statement said on Friday.

Both sides agreed to continue their engagements with the aim of reaching an early conclusion of the agreement.

“Both sides exchanged views on possible contours of the deal and it was decided to continue the engagements with a view to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement,” the commerce department said in a statement.

The delegation, led by Goyal, visited the US from 22 to 24 September. During the visit, he held meetings with his counterpart, United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer, and Sergio Gor, the US ambassador-designate to India. Goyal was accompanied by senior commerce department officials, including Special Secretary and Chief Negotiator Rajesh Agrawal.

On Thursday, a US official said that both countries were negotiating a comprehensive resolution to address pending issues in the trade deal as well as Washington’s concerns over New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil. “We want to address it comprehensively rather than piece by piece. There has to be some sort of agreement at the higher levels to President Donald Trump’s satisfaction that we have a way forward to ultimately reduce and eliminate India’s Russian oil purchases. The oil issue is the thorniest. When that’s resolved, the others won’t be too tough to negotiate,” the official said, requesting anonymity.