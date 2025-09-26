Home / Economy / News / India and US discuss contours of trade deal; seek early conclusion

India and US discuss contours of trade deal; seek early conclusion

India and US discuss contours of trade deal; seek early conclusion

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal led a delegation to New York, where India and the US discussed contours of a trade deal and agreed to work towards an early conclusion despite oil-related hurdles

trade talk, India US Trade
Bilateral trade talks had stalled mainly because of India’s refusal to grant the US unhindered market access to its politically sensitive agriculture and dairy sectors.
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
India and the United States (US) discussed and exchanged views on the possible contours of a trade deal during Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s visit to New York earlier this week, an official statement said on Friday.
 
Both sides agreed to continue their engagements with the aim of reaching an early conclusion of the agreement.
 
“Both sides exchanged views on possible contours of the deal and it was decided to continue the engagements with a view to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement,” the commerce department said in a statement.
 
The delegation, led by Goyal, visited the US from 22 to 24 September. During the visit, he held meetings with his counterpart, United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer, and Sergio Gor, the US ambassador-designate to India. Goyal was accompanied by senior commerce department officials, including Special Secretary and Chief Negotiator Rajesh Agrawal.
 
On Thursday, a US official said that both countries were negotiating a comprehensive resolution to address pending issues in the trade deal as well as Washington’s concerns over New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil.
 
“We want to address it comprehensively rather than piece by piece. There has to be some sort of agreement at the higher levels to President Donald Trump’s satisfaction that we have a way forward to ultimately reduce and eliminate India’s Russian oil purchases. The oil issue is the thorniest. When that’s resolved, the others won’t be too tough to negotiate,” the official said, requesting anonymity.
 
Bilateral trade talks had stalled mainly because of India’s refusal to grant the US unhindered market access to its politically sensitive agriculture and dairy sectors. Trump’s decision to impose a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff, along with an additional 25 per cent levy on India for purchasing Russian oil, had further strained bilateral ties.
 
The statement added that, apart from meetings with US government representatives on bilateral trade matters, the delegation also held discussions with America-based businesses and investors on promoting trade and investment between the two countries.
 
“The delegation had constructive meetings with the US Government on various aspects of the deal. The meetings with businesses and investors evoked positive responses. The business leaders reposed confidence in the India growth story and expressed their desire to intensify their business activities in India,” the statement said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Piyush GoyalTrade talksUS India relations Russia Oil productiontrade agreements

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

